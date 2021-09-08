In wake of SIU freshman's fatal shooting, prosecutor aims to curb violence with new programs

Police said this week they have no updates or suspect information to share in the Keeshanna Jackson case. But the community has some hope and is initiating new efforts to curb gun violence.
Jackson, an 18-year-old SIU freshman from Chicago, was killed in a shooting that injured three others at a party on Cherry St. the Sunday after the first week of fall classes at SIU.
Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said while there isn’t new information to release at this time regarding Jackson’s death, he encourages anyone with information to come forward.
“Our investigators, with assistance from our law enforcement partners, continue to work tirelessly on this case in order to bring justice to Keeshanna, her family and loved ones,” Reno said. “In order to stop senseless acts of violence such as this, I again call for an end to gun violence in our community in which a small group of offenders affect the lives of so many others.”
Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said he hopes Jackson’s death will help give momentum to programs his office wants to start to help curb gun violence.
Cervantez said cases of shootings and unlawful possessions of weapons are perpetuated by a small group of people.
“I think that our office now officially accepts the fact that a very, very small population of people are responsible for a significant number of our city's violent crimes, mainly shootings,” Cervantez said. “And so it makes sense that now I need to ... focus our resources, on intelligent efforts, on those specific offenders, you know, those that are pulling the triggers, and those who are, who have conduct and violent conduct that seems to be escalating.”
Cervantez said his office will create a comprehensive violent crime program that examines individual offenders and their records and work to prevent them from entering the criminal justice system in the first place.
Cervantez said if someone is caught with an illegal firearm or participating in a shooting, they will be prosecuted. He said he wants to encourage cooperation between law enforcement and the public and that he hopes to provide other avenues to reform aside from incarceration.
But he said it is a time to think about investing in the future and safety of Carbondale.
In addition to focusing on specific offenders as part of the program, Cervantez said his office is working with community partners to find ways to engage the youth in more activities.
Most of the disputes leading to shootings are trivial — the types of things people would fight about on the playground, such as boyfriends and girlfriends, Cervantez said.
Only instead of just fighting, guns are involved.
“I don't think you can attack trying to get guns off the street, I'm not sure if that's feasible,” Cervantez said. “What we do have to attack is why someone chooses to use a gun over a trivial matter. This seems to be a growing issue with our youth today, I'm not exactly sure that they understand (the repercussions).”
The Carbondale Public Library is hosting an online forum called “Community Conversation: Gun Violence Prevention Through Community Engagement” on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Registration can be found here.
The SIU Foundation is providing a scholarship in honor of Jackson’s memory to support a future SIU student from her high school. This fund can be found here.
Anyone with information about this shooting that killed Jackson is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).