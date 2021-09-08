In wake of SIU freshman's fatal shooting, prosecutor aims to curb violence with new programs

Police said this week they have no updates or suspect information to share in the Keeshanna Jackson case. But the community has some hope and is initiating new efforts to curb gun violence.

Jackson, an 18-year-old SIU freshman from Chicago, was killed in a shooting that injured three others at a party on Cherry St. the Sunday after the first week of fall classes at SIU.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said while there isn’t new information to release at this time regarding Jackson’s death, he encourages anyone with information to come forward.

“Our investigators, with assistance from our law enforcement partners, continue to work tirelessly on this case in order to bring justice to Keeshanna, her family and loved ones,” Reno said. “In order to stop senseless acts of violence such as this, I again call for an end to gun violence in our community in which a small group of offenders affect the lives of so many others.”

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said he hopes Jackson’s death will help give momentum to programs his office wants to start to help curb gun violence.

Cervantez said cases of shootings and unlawful possessions of weapons are perpetuated by a small group of people.