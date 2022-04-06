Indiana man sentenced to prison for 2021 home invasion

CARBONDALE – A Indiana man has been sentenced to prison time following a home invasion last year.
Nathan Bigham, 28, pled guilty on April 4 to a Class X felony offense of home invasion, according to a news release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Bigham was sentenced to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by an 18-month period of mandatory supervised release.
Bigham’s charges stem from a Dec. 8, 2021 incident.
On that day, officers from the Carbondale Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Billy Bryan Street after a homeowner called to report a man was breaking into their home, according to the news release.
Upon arrival, offices found Bigham fighting with one of the homeowners on the kitchen floor.
After a brief struggle with police Bigham was taken into custody.
The incident led to an injury as Bigham caused a laceration to the hand of one of the homeowners, according to the news release.
The investigation of Bigham’s case was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution of Bigham.
— The Southern
From the archives: Stories of Southern Illinois municipal corruption
Southern Illinois has seen its own fair share of corruption. Here's a collection of stories about municipal worker indictments, convictions and alleged crimes from our archives.
MARION — Paying $25,000 in restitution would be one way for Cheryl Cundiff to restore public trust, a Williamson County judge told the former …
MARION -- A former Williamson County employee who pleaded guilty Monday to stealing cash from the circuit clerk’s office and was sentenced to …
MARION — The remaining two of three former Williamson County Circuit Clerk employees accused of collectively stealing about $85,000 in bond mo…
MARION — Done with politics after 15 years as Williamson County’s circuit clerk and coming on the heels of three theft convictions among forme…
A former employee of the Franklin County Circuit Clerk’s Office was sentenced to four years of probation for stealing thousands of dollars fro…
BENTON — The former bookkeeper for the Pinckneyville Rural Fire Protection District pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Benton to ma…
WEST CITY – A water department clerk remains on paid leave nearly a year after a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted her for allegedly stealin…
A West City water department clerk who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the department had her first appearance in Franklin County co…
WEST CITY — Mayor Ron House is awaiting answers on how much money was allegedly taken and how it was done following this past week’s Franklin …
MARION — Women are not only as capable as men at running a government office, they are equally equipped to steal from it, too. And the notion …
makayla.holder@thesouthern.com
1-618-351-5823