ISP headquarters in Du Quoin threatened Wednesday afternoon; no injuries reported

Illinois State Police officers and other law enforcement personnel responded to an incident at 4 p.m. Wednesday at ISP District 13 headquarters in Du Quoin in which the security of the building was threatened, according to information released by Illinois State Police.

As of press time Wednesday, all traffic was being diverted off U.S. 51 (South Washington Street) in the area to ensure public safety, police said. As of 7:45 p.m., the state police reported that there were no injuries to anyone.

"This incident is in its infancy and is being actively investigated by Illinois State Police," an ISP representative said in a statement. "There is no further information available at this time.”

— The Southern

