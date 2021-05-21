Jackson Co. State's Attorney's new advisory board members say they have much to learn

“It really doesn’t exist anywhere,” Auxier said. “We have to improvise this as we figure out what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.”

Because of that, Auxier and others did not have much to report regarding the CAB’s first two meetings. He said the group has several practical questions that need to be answered about the CAB’s exact function in the community and some of these answers can only come with time.

Harvey said one thing she hopes to see is the CAB using data to help the Jackson County community.

Because the group is still very much in its fledgling stages, Auxier and his fellow board members declined to share early drafts of the group’s chartering documents. But he said when they are finalized, they will be publicly available.

Auxier said he and the other board members have much to learn. This isn’t limited to just the ins and outs of board policy but extends also to the function of the state’s attorney’s office. So, he said, they will begin training to learn about the many programs Cervantez has at his disposal.

“We need to know all of that in order to be effective with our goals,” Auxier said.