Jackson County Jail inmate found dead in cell

A death investigation is being conducted after a Jackson County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell.

A Wednesday news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said corrections deputies found Kevin Widdows, 34, of Carbondale, dead in his cell. He was the only occupant of the cell, according to the release.

The release said a death investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police as well as the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

— The Southern

