Jackson County State's Attorney forms citizen's advisory board

Gloria Campos, a member of the Murphysboro City Council, said she jumped at the chance to be involved in the CAB.

She currently sits as one of the CAB’s first board members. Campos said she sees a lack of follow-through on certain crimes and she thinks having a direct conduit from the public to the county’s SA is one way to remedy this.

Cervantez makes himself available as often as he can but the CAB will be just another avenue of contact Campos and others said.

“I want to voice the concern of people that ... are waiting to have justice served for their loved ones,” Campos said.

Campos praised the intellectually diverse group that make up the board’s first round of members.

“All voices must be heard,” she said. This has value, she said, because everyone’s experience is not the same. She illustrated her point with a simile.

“The tree doesn’t look the same from my backyard as it does (for my neighbors),” she said.

Killman said she looks forward to the CAB bearing fruit and becoming an example to other counties.