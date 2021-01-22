Jackson County state's attorney offering amnesty for outstanding traffic warrants

Here's how the program will work: Under the Jackson County Warrant Amnesty Initiative, a defendant may appear before the court by video call using Zoom at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 or March 11 and ask the court to quash — or void — their outstanding warrant. The release said the state's attorney’s office will not object to the request.

The court will quash the warrant and set the case for a future court date without the necessity of a cash bond or other fees. Assistant state’s attorneys and assistant public defenders will be on the Zoom calls to guide defendants in clearing their license suspensions or revocations.

All traffic warrants are eligible to be quashed, it said. Warrants for $5,000 or less will be removed from the system and new court dates will be sent out. Bench warrants greater than $5,000, and cases involving DUI, leaving the scene of an accident where an injury is involved, or reckless driving will be set for a hearing before the judge to quash the warrant. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office at 618-687-7200.

The cases are being handled through remote video court. Those interested in participating in the program need to access the Zoom court meeting by visiting Jackson County circuit clerk’s website circuitclerk.co.jackson.il.us/videocourt. Participants should then click on Judge Gott’s Courtroom.

