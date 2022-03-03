 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson County

Jackson County State's Attorney says he's focuses on combating gun crimes

  • Updated
  • 0

Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez says his increased focus on combating gun crimes has resulted in six suspects recently charged with gun-related offenses.

“I will be the first to agree that the criminal justice system needs improvement, that our community needs more resources, and that rehabilitation and diversion programs are valuable tools, but my job as a State’s Attorney is to strike the correct balance,” Cervantez said Thursday in a news release. “Shooters and other violent offenders will be held accountable and there will be consequences if you decide to use a gun. Our office will continue seeking high bonds in gun-related cases to maintain public safety. Every offender will be held accountable.”

Marlin Brown, 43, of Carbondale, was charged with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, for his alleged involvement with a Feb. 18 shooting incident in Carbondale, according to the release. 

His bond has been set at $75,000.

Keon Foulks, 18, of Carbondale, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for his alleged involvement with a Feb. 18 shooting incident in Carbondale.

His first count is a Class 1 felony while the other two counts are Class 4 felonies, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Keavonte Nesby, 20, of Carbondale, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for his alleged involvement with a Feb. 18 shooting incident in Carbondale.

His first count is a Class 1 felony and his second count is a Class 4 felony.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Darrion Sentz, 21 of Carbondale, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class 1 felony, along with other firearm offenses for his alleged involvement with a December shooting incident in Carbondale.

His bond has been set at $200,000.

Julius Kitt, 23, of Carbondale, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, along with other firearm offenses for his alleged involvement with a December shooting incident in Carbondale.

His bond has been set at $200,000.

Micah Jones, 27, of Carbondale, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony, for his alleged involvement with a February incident in Carbondale.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

The Carbondale Police Department and Cervantez’s office are handling a wide variety of issues, but are especially dedicated to violent crimes, according to Cervantez.

“Law enforcement has been laser-focused on investigating violent crimes and as a result, we have been successful on the prosecution side,” Cervantez said.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno mirrored Cervantez’s message.

“The Carbondale Police Department is committed to diligently investigating all violent crime cases in the City and presenting the cases to State’s Attorney Cervantez for prosecution,” Reno said. “Anyone involved with a firearm-related offense can expect to be arrested and held accountable. We will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to end violent crime and remove violent offenders from Carbondale.”

