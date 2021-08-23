Jackson County's top prosecutor pleads for cooperation in Keeshanna Jackson's case

Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez is urging the public to come forward with any information about Sunday's shooting and the death of SIU freshman Keeshanna Jackson.
In an interview with The Southern, Cervantez said there is no new suspect information to release as of Monday morning.
So far, law enforcement officials have not received much cooperation, he said. The public needs to speak up if they know something, he said.
“The problem is, is that when something like this happens, we get dozens of calls to 911 for police to come and you know intervene and protect them. But yeah, once they get there, they're met with resistance...” Cervantez said.
Jackson was identified by several family members and friends at a candlelight vigil Sunday as the student fatally shot this weekend at 501 W. Cherry. The Carbondale Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Police say they responded at 3:12 a.m. Sunday to the area in response to shots fired at a residence where a party was taking place, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department. SIU students and non-students were in attendance at the party, police said.
Officers said they found a gunshot victim — later identified as Jackson — and attempted to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said.
Cervantez said Monday he thinks the ongoing narrative about police misconduct and abuse across the U.S. contributes to a lack of cooperation between the community and law enforcement.
However, this incident was a senseless killing that has nothing to do with police discrimination, he said.
“But that narrative carries over, doesn't it? When we have people that won't talk at all, to a police officer on the scene of a murder, even being that the murder was of their friend, you know? So that concerns me. We have to make sure that people understand that the national narrative is not the local narrative,” Cervantez said.
He said his office's needs the community's help to help prosecute in this case.
"I need them to be courageous. I need them to stand up for what's right," Cervantez said. “We have people that want to speak, but ... they don't want to be known as someone who tells. And I'm not exactly sure where that comes from, you know, they know what's right, I need them to do what's right.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.