Jackson County's top prosecutor pleads for cooperation in Keeshanna Jackson's case

While officers were at the hospital, three other gunshot victims came into the ER with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, officers said. The victims came on their own to the ER and from the same location as the shooting, police said.

Cervantez said Monday he thinks the ongoing narrative about police misconduct and abuse across the U.S. contributes to a lack of cooperation between the community and law enforcement.

However, this incident was a senseless killing that has nothing to do with police discrimination, he said.

“But that narrative carries over, doesn't it? When we have people that won't talk at all, to a police officer on the scene of a murder, even being that the murder was of their friend, you know? So that concerns me. We have to make sure that people understand that the national narrative is not the local narrative,” Cervantez said.

He said his office's needs the community's help to help prosecute in this case.