Jonesboro man charged with child sex abuse

JONESBORO – A local Jonesboro man has been arrested for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a child.
Charles Mills, 58, was arrested for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault – Class X felonies – one count of criminal sexual assaults of a victim under the age of 13 – a Class X felony – and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 – a Class 2 felony.
Officers from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 were requested by the Department of Children and Family Services on Dec. 15, 2020 to investigated allegations of sexual abuse, according to ISP.
On Jan. 6, a search warrant was executed by DCI Zone 7 and agents of the Illinois Attorney General’s office at a residence in Jonesboro following their investigation.
The arrest warrant was obtained and Mills was arrested on Feb. 22.
