Jonesboro man charged with child sex abuse

JONESBORO – A local Jonesboro man has been arrested for alleged aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a child.

Charles Mills, 58, was arrested for two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault – Class X felonies – one count of criminal sexual assaults of a victim under the age of 13 – a Class X felony – and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13 – a Class 2 felony.

Officers from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 were requested by the Department of Children and Family Services on Dec. 15, 2020 to investigated allegations of sexual abuse, according to ISP.

On Jan. 6, a search warrant was executed by DCI Zone 7 and agents of the Illinois Attorney General’s office at a residence in Jonesboro following their investigation.

The arrest warrant was obtained and Mills was arrested on Feb. 22.

He was taken to Jackson County Jail where he’s currently being held on $250,000 bond, according to ISP.

Anyone with additional information regarding possible illegal conduct by Mills is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-845-3740, Extension 281.

