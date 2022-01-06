Jonesboro man dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday

UNION COUNTY – A Jonesboro man was found dead after a two-vehicle head-on collision along Route 3.

At 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Jacob Wininger, 30 of Marion, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 3 in the area of Refuge Road when a 25-year-old man of Jonesboro was traveling southbound in the same area, Illinois State Police District 22 said.

The 25-year-old then swerved his tan 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into the northbound lane colliding with the driver’s side of Wininger’s white 2018 Mack Truck tractor tanker trailer, ISP said.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead, and Wininger refused medical attention, ISP said.

The northbound lane was opened at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, while the southbound lane wasn’t opened until 7:50 a.m.

No further information is available at this time, ISP said.

