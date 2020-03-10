Judge issues summonses, not warrants, for two Williamson County COs charged with sexual misconduct

Multiple attempts by The Southern to reach Judge Lewis about this matter were unsuccessful.

Klingemann said bond is not supposed to be punitive, but is designed to be a tool to hold those charged with crimes accountable — it insures they come to court and don’t commit other offenses. Klingemann said every county is different, but he said he was surprised when Judge Lewis denied his request to have the two men arrested, which would have triggered the need for bond for them to be released from the county’s jail.

Former Jackson County Jail correctional officer convicted on felony charge for having sex with inmate A former employee of the Jackson County Jail has been found guilty of custodial sexual misconduct after he had sex with a person who was incar…

This decision stands in contrast to other, similar local cases. In 2017, Kentaro Misuda was arrested and charged with custodial sexual misconduct for engaging in sexual penetration with an inmate at the Jackson County Jail while he worked as a correctional officer there. His bond was set at $30,000. He was convicted in 2018.

Also in 2017, Franklin County Deputy Christopher Hampton was charged with custodial sexual misconduct and sexual assault when he allegedly had sex with an intoxicated woman he was transporting to the county’s jail. He was arrested and his bond was set at $150,000. He is still awaiting trial in the matter.