Judge issues summonses, not warrants, for two Williamson County COs charged with sexual misconduct

MARION — Despite requests from the state, both Williamson County correctional officers charged with custodial sexual misconduct last week were not issued warrants for their arrest.
Instead, they were issued summons through the mail to appear in court.
As previously reported by The Southern, Russel Herzog and Brandon Elam were placed on unpaid leave last week after Union County State’s Attorney Dan Klingemann, acting as a special prosecutor for Williamson County, filed charges against both men of custodial sexual misconduct and official misconduct.
It is alleged in the charging documents that Elam and Herzog, acting separately, offered special treatment items, such as electronic cigarettes, to multiple women in exchange for them "fondling their sex organs" in front of them.
When The Southern attempted to receive bond information and mugshots for both men, it was revealed that neither had been arrested.
“Warrants were requested and warrants were denied,” Klingemann confirmed to a reporter.
When he filed the charges, he said he attempted to have Judge Brian Lewis sign off on arrest warrants for Elam and Herzog — Lewis declined.
“It was believed that summons would just be fine,” he said.
Multiple attempts by The Southern to reach Judge Lewis about this matter were unsuccessful.
Klingemann said bond is not supposed to be punitive, but is designed to be a tool to hold those charged with crimes accountable — it insures they come to court and don’t commit other offenses. Klingemann said every county is different, but he said he was surprised when Judge Lewis denied his request to have the two men arrested, which would have triggered the need for bond for them to be released from the county’s jail.
This decision stands in contrast to other, similar local cases. In 2017, Kentaro Misuda was arrested and charged with custodial sexual misconduct for engaging in sexual penetration with an inmate at the Jackson County Jail while he worked as a correctional officer there. His bond was set at $30,000. He was convicted in 2018.
Also in 2017, Franklin County Deputy Christopher Hampton was charged with custodial sexual misconduct and sexual assault when he allegedly had sex with an intoxicated woman he was transporting to the county’s jail. He was arrested and his bond was set at $150,000. He is still awaiting trial in the matter.
Klingemann said he believes the lack of warrants for Elam and Herzog has a negative impact on how the public perceives this case. “There is a very negative perception of this about them not being taken into custody,” he said.
Both men are scheduled to appear before Judge Lewis at 10:30 a.m. April 3 at the Williamson County Courthouse.
