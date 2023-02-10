MARION — On day five of the murder trial of Julia Bevely, jurors heard from members of the Illinois State Police crime lab, DNA experts and learned about the injuries found on the victim, 11-year-old Jade Beasley.

Bevely is charged with three counts of murder in the death of Jade Beasley, who was her stepdaughter.

Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge called Williamson County Sheriff’s Detective Cynthia Giettmann to the stand first.

Giettmann is the lead case agent on the investigation. That means she takes the lead in the investigation and directs other officers and deputies on where to go and what to look for. She also was present when Bevely was interviewed, including on the edited version of the interview the jury saw Thursday afternoon.

The prosecution asked her to describe what she noticed about Bevely when she arrived on the scene Dec. 5, 2020.

Giettmann said Bevely was barefoot, and her feet were clean. She asked Bevely to see the wounds on her arms, and Bevely showed them to her.

Giettmann was asked about her encounter with Gregory Michael Beasley, Jade Beasley's father. She said she notified him and Beasley's mother, Jessica Bradley, the young girl died.

On a later date, Giettmann took a DNA cheek swab from Gregory Beasley. Bevely gave birth to a child while she was incarcerated, so she said they needed his DNA.

Public Defender Therese Thien asked if Giettmann saw evidence of self-harm when looking at wounds on Bevely. She said she saw cut marks across her wrist and a raised line scar in the same area.

Thien then asked about Bevely’s demeanor. She said Bevely went willingly to the sheriff’s office on Dec. 5, 2020 to answer questions. Bevely gave officers permission to photograph her and collect her clothing.

Three members of the ISP Crime Lab in Belleville testified and were called to the stand as experts. Melissa Gamboe, a fingerprint analyst; Kia Tate, a forensic biologist; and Brian Hapack, a forensic biologist and DNA analyst.

Gamboe talked about latent prints found at the home on Songbird Lane. The gel lift of a footprint was not suitable for comparison.

She found two prints suitable for comparison on the vinyl flooring and concluded they were made by Jade Beasley. None of the footprints were made by Bevely.

Tate examined a sexual assault kit that was performed during the autopsy and fingernail scrapings of Jade Beasley. She also tested some items found at the home, including two knives as well as a steering wheel cover from Bevely's car.

Hapack talked about analyzing swabs taken at the home, from the victim and from Bevely for DNA. He analyzed swabs of bite marks on Bevely. He said he found two samples of DNA, from Bevely and Jade Beasley.

Swabs from the sexual assault kit only showed one contributor, Jade Beasley.

The steering wheel cover showed DNA from Bevely and Gregory Beasley.

Two swabs of a knife found at the home showed evidence of two people’s DNA, but they were inconclusive. A third swab was contaminated by a male at the crime scene.

The master bathroom vanity showed DNA from Bevely and Jade Beasley.

Under an agreement with the prosecution, the defense called their DNA expert, Dr. Karl Reich, to testify Friday to accommodate his schedule.

The court accepted Dr. Reich as an expert on DNA.

Thien asked Reich if DNA can be used to identify a person. He said it could if they matched enough of the DNA.

Reich explained that DNA is a series of numbers and could be thought of like a phone number.

“If you give someone the full number, one phone will ring,” Reich said.

A full DNA profile can identify one person from another. The accepted number of DNA parts called "loci" that must match to be a full profile is 20, although many kits now say a few more than that. If a profile only matches 10 loci, it is missing data. That reduces the ability to identify one person and also reduces the statistical computation.

Some of the DNA analyzed in the ISP Crime Lab did not match 20 loci. They matched as few as four.

The state recalled Hapack as their expert on DNA to rebut Reich’s testimony.

The day’s final witness was Dr. Marissa Feeney, an anatomical and clinical pathologist, and she was recognized as an expert in pathology.

Feeney performed an autopsy on Jade Beasley.

Before Feeney’s testimony, the judge and attorneys made the decision to only publish the autopsy photos to the jury, but not to the gallery. Jade Beasley's family was in the gallery.

One by one, Feeney explained what was in more than 20 photographs. Many of the photos were of Jade Beasley's wounds. Feeney examined more than 104 sharp injuries on the young girl’s body.

Feeney testified that Jade Beasley appeared to be healthy. Her cause of death was noted as penetrating lung injuries and hemo-pneumo-thoracies.

Jade Beasley had 15 major wounds on her back, along with smaller wounds. She had what looked like defensive wounds on her hands, and more wounds on her chest, neck and head.

Thien asked how tall Jade Beasley was and what she weighed. She measured 5 feet and three inches in the morgue and weighed 130 pounds.

After Judge Steven Green reminded the jury that they were to talk to no one about this case or read, watch or hear any news reports about the case, court was adjourned for the weekend.

Court will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.