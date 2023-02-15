MARION — The jury returned a verdict Wednesday evening in the Julia Bevely murder trial in Williamson County Court. Bevely was convicted of three counts of murder in the stabbing death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley, her longtime boyfriend’s daughter.

The seventh day of the trial began with the defense presenting the remainder of its case.

Michael Hume, Bevely’s older brother, was the first of her family and friends to testify. Hume said he has never seen her use corporal punishment on any of her children or Beasley or even raise a hand to them.

He said Bevely cries when she’s upset or angry. He’s never seen her get physical or threaten anyone.

“She’s kind of a cry baby,” he said.

Hume said the defendant was spoiled as a child, but changed as soon as her son was born. She was less angry and became more gentle.

Jordan Bevely testified that his sister brought Beasley to their grandma’s home, which was a gathering place for the family and their relationship seemed normal.

Jordan Bevely has a 13-year-old son, Xavier. He and Julia Bevely’s son Jaden was born one month apart from Xavier. Xavier, Jaden and Beasley played together and had fun, he said.

He added that Julia Bevely did not use corporal punishment, but usually took the kids’ electronics away.

The jury heard similar testimony from Bevely's friends Katie Carter-Riley and Theresa Brice.

Carter-Riley said if Bevely was angry or frustrated she cried. She never physically fought. She never heard her disparage or dismiss Beasley.

Brice witnessed Bevely take care of all four children and interacted with the family.

“It was a loving, blended, functional family,” she said, adding Bevely never yelled at her children or used corporal punishment.

After each testimony, Prosecutor Jennifer Mudge asked each witness if they were at the Bevely-Beasley home on Dec. 5, 2020. None of them said they were.

Nicole LaMothe of Salem, Massachusetts, told the jury that Bevely is her best friend. They grew up together and even lived together for a while.

“Julia is an excellent mom. She’s kind and loving. She’s wonderful,” LaMothe said.

She said Bevely visited her in Salem when Jaden and Beasley were five or six years old. They stayed with her and her mother. LaMothe even kept the kids one day so Bevely and Michael Beasley could go to Boston on a date.

“Jade was a very nice girl. She loved all things pink and sparkly, so we hit it off,” LaMothe said.

She saw the family again in Salem and once in Illinois.

LaMothe said she witnessed Bevely taking care of Beasley. She said there was no difference in the way she treated Beasley and Jaden.

Public Defender Therese Thien moved for a mistrial based on an issue with the jury that was discussed outside of the courtroom. Judge Steven Green denied the motion.

She then asked for a directed verdict from Green. Again he denied her motion.

The defense rested at about 11:30 a.m. Closing arguments were heard at 1 p.m.

The case was given to the jury to deliberate just after 3 p.m. They reached a verdict just before 5 p.m.

When the verdict was read, Hume threw the sailor hat he was wearing with his Navy uniform and shouted. Green had him removed from the courtroom.

Prosecutors Mudge and Phillip Butler were satisfied with the verdict.

“Any child murder means a lot of emotions evolve,” Mudge said.

As the verdict was read, tears fell down her face.

“God is good all the time,” Jessica Bradley, Beasley's mom, said.

She said Beasley is always on her mind and it was important to be in court for her and see justice served.

Bradley said her daughter loved the colors pink and purple. She remembers Beasley when those colors are in the sunrise.

“Yesterday the clouds were pink above our house and I knew she was watching,” Bradley said, adding that she will continue to remember her daughter.

Bevely is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. on June 2.