MARION — Jury selection began in a murder trial in Williamson County Court on Monday. Julia Bevely is being charged with three counts of murder in the 2020 death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley.

Judge Stephen Green thanked the members of the jury pool and explained that those on trial have a right to a jury by their peers. He then swore in the more than 70 members of the jury pool. They were then taken into a waiting room and brought into the courtroom individually or in small groups to be questioned.

During questioning, Judge Green explained principles that must be considered in a criminal trial. First, the defendant is presumed innocent. The defendant will be considered not guilty unless the state proves they are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The defendant is not required to submit any evidence. The defendant is not required to testify and that cannot be held against them.

Potential jurors answered questions about their occupations, families, if they know the defendant or anyone who was listed to testify, what they did in their free time and other questions to determine if they could be fair and impartial jurors. After they answered Judge Green’s questions, Therese Thien, attorney for the defense, and Phillip Butler and Jennifer Mudge, attorneys for the prosecution asked questions.

By 3 p.m. on Monday, they had four prospects from the 12 people they had questioned. One potential juror was released because he had a lawsuit that was scheduled to go to court before this trial would end.

A second potential juror was dismissed after the judge was told she had been interviewed by a reporter from WSIL TV-3. Police officers at the metal detector and officers with the jury pool noticed the female potential juror talking to the reporter, who was covering the trial. It was reported to a bailiff who then approached the judge.

Green asked for the woman to be brought into the courtroom and dismissed her from jury duty. He then cautioned reporters from talking to members of the jury pool, explaining that it could be considered tampering with the jury. That action could taint the jury pool.

He also reprimanded the reporter who was talking to the woman when he returned to the courtroom.

The three attorneys left to question the officer who reported the incident.

Green dismissed court after a short discussion about how to proceed with questioning. They want to ask potential jurors if they have any knowledge of anything that was discussed between the potential juror and the reporter.

At this point, they had selected four jurors. They were about to discuss challenging two more jurors for cause when this issue arose.

Court will resume on Tuesday.