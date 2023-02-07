MARION — Jury selection continued for a second day on Tuesday in Williamson County Court for the trial of Julia Bevely.

Bevely has been charged with three counts of murder in the death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley on Dec. 5, 2020.

As potential jurors were questioned, each one of them was asked about contact with the media after a member of the potential jury pool had several conversations Monday with a local television reporter.

“Has the media or anyone else contacted you about this case?” Judge Steven Green asked. “Have you witnessed the media or anyone talking about this trial?”

A few of the potential jurors questioned on Tuesday had heard media reports in 2020 when Beasley was killed. Some said they had watched the television news report on the trial Monday evening.

The first panel of four jurors was accepted Monday. On Tuesday, a second panel of four was accepted.

After hearing that several members of the potential jury pool had watched television news reports about the trial, Green began cautioning those who were not dismissed after questioning.

“Until this case is delivered to you in court, do not discuss the case with anyone. Do not read the newspaper, listen to television or read newspaper media or listen to the radio. If anyone approaches you and wishes to discuss this case, notify my bailiffs,” Green told those accepted for the jury.

At about 4:45 p.m., they were still a few members of the jury short. Green asked prosecuting attorneys Jennifer Mudge and Phillip Butler and public defender Therese Thien if they wanted to continue to interview jurors Tuesday evening to get the jurors and alternates set. The other option was to go home and start fresh Wednesday morning.

They decided to continue working to seat the jury after a short break.

The prosecution is set to begin its case on Wednesday morning.