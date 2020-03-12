3 juveniles arrested, 2 suspects still sought after Wednesday night Carbondale shooting

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to the 200 block of East Larch Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they heard additional shots fired in the 1000 block of North Robert A. Stalls Avenue.

Officers learned the shots were fired by individuals inside of a moving vehicle. Officers pulled over the suspect vehicle in the 800 block of North Marion Street, and the occupants fled on foot. Officers were able to arrest three of them — they are all juvenile males from Carbondale, police said. Police suspect there were two other occupants in the vehicle who got away, and said they are still seeking the location and identities of those two other possible suspects.