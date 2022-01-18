Local high school evacuated amid gas leak; unrelated to widespread reports of 'rotten egg' smell

ZEIGLER - The evacuation of Zeigler Royalton High School Tuesday morning and a small gas leak that was found is unrelated to the "rotten egg" smell occurring from Benton to Harrisburg, officials said.

At 9:05 a.m. Ameren received a call from the school reporting a rotten-egg smell, an Ameren spokesperson said.

Ameren sent a journeyman out to investigate the smell after the students were evacuated, Ameren said.

The journeyman found a small leak coming from a piece of gas equipment within the school.

It did not occur because of Ameren's gas systems, Ameren said.

The journeyman fixed the leak with equipment from his vehicle by 10:55 a.m., and classes were allowed to resume, Ameren said.

The Southern reached out to Zeigler-Royalton High School for a comment; however, they have yet to respond.

This gas leak was so small that it is not the cause of the widespread rotten-egg smell that has been reported to Ameren and local dispatchers from Harrisburg to Benton on Tuesday, Ameren said.

