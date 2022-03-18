Local officials hope national opioid settlement will help curb crisis

Local officials hope recently struck national opioid settlement agreements will help curb local opioid addictions.

While how much settlement funds each local government will receive has not been announced, Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti suspects it will drastically help expand local treatment resources.

“The settlement will help Southern Illinois first and foremost in the area of treatment,” Zanotti said in an interview with The Southern. “Illinois has historically ranked very high in terms of disparity regarding the need for treatment versus the resources available for treatment of opioid addiction. The amounts coming into our region can and should be used for expanding treatment resources. I am hopeful this expanded amount of treatment options will help turn the tide in both rising addiction rates and recidivism in the criminal justice system.”

Illinois is set to receive approximately $76 million out of the $26 billion in the national opioid settlement agreement between three major pharmaceutical distributors and one manufacture, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.

Funds in the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history with more than 4,000 claims over the past three years of negotiations are set to be distributed to the 52 states and territories that joined the agreement, according to an Illinois Attorney General news release.

The money is meant to help curb the ongoing opioid crisis and provide wide-ranging support.

“The ongoing deficits, devastation to families and communities throughout the state is why we are all here collectively,” Raoul said during a recent press conference. “We've been working collaboratively on holding the entities accountable for their roles and creating and contributing to the opioid epidemic that has impacted every state and every corner of every state, in the country and in the territories for that matter.”

Several state’s attorneys commented on the agreement during the press conference.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said the funds could be used for tackling mental health.

“We recognize that the majority of the people that come before us do so because of addiction issues, mental health issues, or lack of resources,” Mosser said. “What we've also found is that we do not have enough money to put into our resources to get the people out of the cycle of addiction that has been caused because of the opiate problem. This settlement will pave the way for Kane County, as well as all of the other communities to begin to break that cycle and to save lives.”

Talking about opioid addiction and the resources out there, like so many state’s attorneys did, while working towards the settlement is one of the best things people can do to fight the stigma, said Andy Greer, business development coordinator for the Gateway Foundation in Carbondale.

“I think awareness in breaking the stigma of silence are some of the greatest things we can do,” Greer told The Southern. “A lot of times we want to be quiet because we don't want to hurt certain individuals’ feelings, or we don't want to rock the boat, or maybe we're not sure if what we're seeing is correct. What I call the big three — denial, rationalization and minimization — really keep an individual in a continual pattern of use. So, the ability to have discussions honestly and sincerely about what's going on is what’s going to be one of the biggest things we can do to help break the cycle.”

The settlement agreement includes the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen – and one manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.

Per the agreement Johnson & Johnson is required to stop selling opioids, not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids, not lobby on activities related to opioids, and hare clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.

According to the settlement, Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen will also establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often. The goal is to eliminate deficiencies in the current systems used by distributors.

The distributors must also use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies; terminate customer pharmacies’ abilities to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion; prohibit shipping of and report suspicious opioid orders; prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders; and require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.

In Illinois, 94 out of the 102 counties have signed onto the agreement, and 104 out of 113 municipalities are eligible to receive direct distributions from the settlements they have joined, according to the news release.

The expansiveness of the opioid crisis is best illustrated through how many participated in the litigation.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin commented on the scale of the issue at the press conference.

“Every community has experienced enormous health care costs, treatment costs, rising crime rates, escalated social issues and increased loss of productivity in the workplace as a result of the opioid epidemic,” Berlin said.

In DuPage County, between 2015 and 2020, we experienced a 120% increase in opioid-related deaths.

Roughly 55% of the money Illinois receives will go to the Illinois Remediation Fund to be used around the state for prevention and recovery from opioid addiction, according to the allocation agreement.

Of the funds, 20% will be distributed to the state of Illinois, with one fourth being used to support remediation programs.

Fifteen percent will be distributed to the Local Governmental Recovery Fund and will then be allocated to municipalities and townships who were participating local governments.

The remining 10% will also go to the Local Governmental Recovery Fund to be distributed to counties who are participating local governments.

Local Illinois governments are expected to start seeing their funds as early as April.

While local government are waiting to receive funds, Greer wanted to remind the public that addiction can look different from person to person.

“Addiction has a multitude of faces, signs and symptoms,” Greer said. “You may have three people sitting in a doctor's waiting room all diagnosed with the flu, but they may present themselves in various ways. One may have a fever, one may have a terrible headache, one may be vomiting all over the place. They each have the same root cause, but how it's presented varies. Doesn't matter where you grew up, or what your education level was, the flu doesn't care. Addiction works the same way. Addiction comes in and affects families of all types, all shapes and sizes, all socio-economic backgrounds.”

Opioid addiction is also a community crisis rather than an individual crisis, and it will take the community together to curb it, Zanotti said.

“Combatting this crisis requires a community effort,” he said. “Everyone can play a part in fighting the opioid epidemic. One simple thing people can do is safely dispose prescribed medications no longer needed. Theft from family or friends’ medicine cabinets result in countless illegal opioids out in the streets and into the wrong hands. I also tell folks to educate themselves about the crisis and addiction in general. The more we all know about the crisis will in turn help us eradicate it. Knowing signs of addiction could help save a life.”

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may be addicted to opioids can seek help by calling the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 833-2FINDHELP, which operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.