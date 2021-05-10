Local police auxiliary seeks members

CARBONDALE — Nicole Gusentine wants to make sure police officers in Southern Illinois feel supported so she’s asking brothers and sisters in blue to join a freshly chartered Southern Illinois police auxiliary group.

Gusentine helped charter the Southern regional FOP Auxiliary in late summer last year and currently serves as its president. She said there are five board members and 15 other members ranging from Marion to Herrin. One member represents an officer on the SIU force.

“You’re not alone, we’re here with you. We support you and you’re doing a great job,” Gusentine said of the group’s message to police officers.

Gusentine’s husband, Karl Gusentine, is a lieutenant in the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and until last year served as the president of the local FOP. She said in attending some of those FOP meetings, she thought to herself how great it would be to marshal more support for the officers in the area.

“We need to have something to help encourage the police officers,” she recalled thinking.

Knowing this support exists can be buoying for officers, Marion Police Chief David Fitts said.

“Just knowing that people still do support us and care helps a lot,” Fitts said.

