 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longbranch Cafe hit with lawsuit claiming cafe, manager withheld some workers' wages, tips
0 comments
breaking featured urgent

Longbranch Cafe hit with lawsuit claiming cafe, manager withheld some workers' wages, tips

{{featured_button_text}}
Longbranch

The Longbranch Coffee House is located at 100 E. Jackson St. in Carbondale.

 The Southern File Photo

CARBONDALE — The longtime favorite eatery Longbranch Cafe and its manager are being sued for unfair labor practices, including wage violations, according to a lawsuit filed by the The U.S. Secretary of Labor.

The suit was filed Jan. 15 in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District in Illinois against the cafe and its manager, Elaine Ramseyer Greenberg. The suit lists 32 individuals as the plaintiffs in the case.

The business is owned and operated by the Dayemi Organization Inc., which is associated with the Sufi religious community rooted in Union County.

Greenberg and Longbranch are represented by attorney Shari R. Rhode, of Carbondale, who declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The complaint alleges that Longbranch and Greenberg specifically did not pay employees proper minimum wage. Employees who serve and collect tips can legally be paid under minimum wage, but the complaint alleges that Greenberg improperly asked servers and baristas at the coffee house to pool tips with non-tip-earning employees like cooks and dishwashers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The complaint also alleges that Greenberg, in her capacity as general manager of Longbranch, worked some employees longer than 40 hours in a work week without properly compensating for overtime pay — typically time and a half.

Feds nab 5 Southern Illinois men accused of using internet to arrange sex with children

“Defendants improperly computed overtime compensation based on tipped employees’ cash wages rather than their regular rates and failed to pay them one and one-half times their regular rates,” the complaint said.

The complaint alleges Longbranch failed to keep and maintain records of the amount of tips each employee received and did not accurately record the correct overtime premium rates and amounts of overtime compensation.

The complaint also states Greenberg did not accurately record an hourly rate of $7.25, instead of $5.00 (and later $5.55), for baristas and servers due to the invalidation of the tip pool did not maintain a complete set of time records for a period of two years. It is said these alleged bad actions took place beginning Feb. 6, 2018.

Murphysboro Girl Scouts find creative ways to help the homeless amid pandemic

The suit asks for compensation of unpaid wages be repaid to employees and for the cafe to amend its alleged bad labor practices.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jill Biden tells New Jersey 'Help is here'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News