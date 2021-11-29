Man accused of battering minor in Carbondale home invasion, cops say

CARBONDALE - A minor was injured in a home invasion Saturday, police said.
Police responded at 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, to the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue in response to a report of battery.
Zayivion Lewis, 20 of Mexico, Missouri, was identified as the suspect, police said.
He allegedly forced his way into a residence and battered a juvenile victim, who received minor injuries, police said.
Lewis was arrested and charged with home invasion, police said.
He was later released on bond after a meeting at the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Makayla Holder
Photos: 23 children gain families in National Adoption Day ceremony in Marion
Katlyn Kennedy, (center right), of Massac County, shows off photos of her soon-to-be-adopted children on her cell phone to Caritas foster care case employees Amy Corder and Kelsie Arp on Friday. Kennedy and her husband, David, were among the families who had their adoptions finalized that day at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.
Lauren Cross, The Southern
Darla Jeralds, left, sits next to her grandson Isaac and their guests prior to her adoption of Isaac Friday at the Williamson County Courthouse. The Jeralds' adoption was one of more than 20 held in observation of National Adoption Day.
Lauren Cross, The Southern
Moments after a Williamson County Court judge approved her family's petition for adoption on Friday, mother Katlyn Kennedy, of Massac County, smiles at her 3-year-old daughter, MaLeigha, as her 5-year-old daughter, Haven, looks on.
Lauren Cross, The Southern
From left, Kelsie Arp, foster care supervisor with Caritas Family Solutions; mother Katlyn Kennedy; and attorney Andrea McNeill share a moment shortly after Kennedy's adoption petition was approved by a judge on Friday. Kennedy and her husband, David, were among the families who had their adoptions for foster children finalized that day at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.
Lauren Cross, The Southern
From left, Kelsie Arp, foster care supervisor with Caritas Family Solutions; mother Katlyn Kennedy; and attorney Andrea McNeill share a moment shortly after Kennedy's adoption petition was approved by a judge on Friday. Kennedy and her husband, David, were among the families who had their adoptions for foster children finalized that day at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion.
Katlyn and David Kennedy, of Massac County, walk out of a courtroom at the Williamson County Courthouse on Friday as new parents to their adopted children MaLeigha, 3, and Raven, 5. They were among the families who had their adoptions finalized that day in Marion.
Lauren Cross, The Southern
Marion attorney Andrea McNeill takes a picture of the Jeralds family of Herrin moments after Isaac Jeralds, 15, was adopted by his grandmother Darla, second from left. The family was one of more than 20 participating in National Adoption Day proceedings Friday at the Williamson County Courthouse.
Lauren Cross, The Southern
