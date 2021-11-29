 Skip to main content
Man accused of battering minor in Carbondale home invasion, cops say

CARBONDALE - A minor was injured in a home invasion Saturday, police said.

Police responded at 11:11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, to the 1900 block of South Illinois Avenue in response to a report of battery.

Zayivion Lewis, 20 of Mexico, Missouri, was identified as the suspect, police said. 

He allegedly forced his way into a residence and battered a juvenile victim, who received minor injuries, police said. 

Lewis was arrested and charged with home invasion, police said. 

He was later released on bond after a meeting at the Jackson County State’s Attorney Office. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

