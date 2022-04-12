Man accused of murdering Wayne County Sheriff attempted to escape jail

A recent escape attempt made by a man who allegedly murdered a Wayne County Sheriff was thwarted, according to police.

Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky allegedly escape his cell at the Jefferson County Jail early Sunday morning.

As Tate attempted to escape the facility he was taken into custody without incident or injury, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Due to the jail already being on night shift lockdown status when Tate was apprehended, deputies and officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department were requested to set up an exterior perimeter of the Justice Center while a headcount and security check was conducted.

No other detainees were involved and all were present and accounted for, according to police.

The initial investigation into the escape attempt revealed Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell because of a flaw in the original construction of the Justice Center.

Jail property was damaged at several locations.

However, none of the damage rendered the jail unsuitable to continue housing detainees and inmates, with the exception of Tate’s cell.

Repairs to all damaged areas are being coordinated by the Sheriff's Office Maintenance Supervisor, police said.

Further investigation revealed the aforementioned flaw was limited to only three specialty cells.

No other information about this escape attempt will be released because of security protocols, police said.

Sheriff Jeff Bullard Sr. will be communicating through the Sheriff’s Association the details of the flaw so other jails with similar construction will be able to take corrective steps.

Tate was originally charged with the first-degree murder of Deputy Sean Riley by the Wayne County State’s Attorney’s Office late last year, Illinois State Police’s Criminal Division Zone 8 said in a release.

Riley was allegedly shot and killed by Tate while responding to a motorist assist call on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 115.

Excluding any future charges related to the escape attempt, Tate is facing a total of 38 different counts.

This includes one Class X felony, one Class 2 felony and 36 Class X felonies, according to Judici, an online court records database.

Tate plead not guilty to all 38 counts on Feb. 9.

His sentencing hearing is for 9 a.m. on April 22 in the Wayne County Court.

The incident

At about 5 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, Illinois State Police Criminal Division Zone 8 was requested to assist with a shooting involving an officer.

Preliminary reports indicate that Riley was dispatched for a motorist assist call on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 115.

A short time later, another responding officer located Riley dead at the scene. The deputy's squad car was missing, and then located abandoned a short time later just east of the scene.

ISP said it's believed the suspect, Tate, carjacked a semi-trailer near where Riley’s squad car was located.

The driver of the semitrailer said he was held against his will and drove Tate to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri, police said.

While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings occurred, police said.

Tate allegedly traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle, ISP said. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence in rural Carlyle.

Police say Tate committed a home invasion and took the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage at a residence in rural Clinton County.

At 1:42 p.m., ISP S.W.A.T. officers made entry into the residence and took Tate into custody without incident. The homeowner and kidnapped victim were located uninjured.

After a manhunt that lasted several hours, Tate was taken in custody and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

However, Tate currently awaits the continuation of his trial at the Jefferson County Jail.

