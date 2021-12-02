 Skip to main content
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing attempted traffic stop with meth, police said

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A man was arrested and charged after allegedly fleeing an attempted traffic stop with meth, police said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop at approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, on Deer Road near Button Drive. 

Travis Braden, 35 of Benton, failed to stop his vehicle and fled south on Deering Road into Williamson County, police said.

Shortly after, Braden's vehicle had mechanical troubles and came to a stop.

He was the only occupant of the car, and he was taken into custody. 

He has been charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with various traffic offenses, police said.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

