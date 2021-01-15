 Skip to main content
Man arrested for allegedly damaging vehicle tires in Carbondale
Carbondale Police have made an arrest in a months-long tire damage investigation.

A Friday news release from the Carbondale Police Department said CPD has been investigating for four months complaints of car tires being damaged. During the investigation, the release said officers and detectives identified the suspect in the incidents as Issac E. Wilson, 33, of Carbondale.

The release said CPD officers executed a search warrant at his home and arrested him. The release said he is charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and was released on bond because he does not qualify for incarceration because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Investigations into the other related cases are still ongoing, police said.

— The Southern

