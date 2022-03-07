Man arrested in Carbondale with a firearm following disturbance, cops say

CARBONDALE – An Elgin man arrested for alleged unlawful use of a weapon following a domestic disturbance call.

Ernest Bobo, 45, was arrested on Thursday for alleged unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, operation of a vehicle without a driver’s license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

Earlier that afternoon, at 4:52 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

While responding to the scene officers learned the suspect had displayed a handgun and drove away from the area in a red vehicle, police said.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle.

Upon an investigation of the vehicle, the police were able to locate the weapon.

Bobo was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

