 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Man arrested in Carbondale with a firearm following disturbance, cops say

  • 0

CARBONDALE – An Elgin man arrested for alleged unlawful use of a weapon following a domestic disturbance call.

Ernest Bobo, 45, was arrested on Thursday for alleged unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, operation of a vehicle without a driver’s license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, police said.

Earlier that afternoon, at 4:52 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

While responding to the scene officers learned the suspect had displayed a handgun and drove away from the area in a red vehicle, police said.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle.

Upon an investigation of the vehicle, the police were able to locate the weapon.

Bobo was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.  

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China says it continues to value its relationship with Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News