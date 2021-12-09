 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Man arrested in connection with SIU alert, incident on South Poplar

CARBONDALE - A man was arrested in connection to a SIU's "shelter in place" alert Wednesday.

SIU issued an alert at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, cautioning those living near South Poplar street to shelter in place as police were responding to an incident near 600 South Poplar. 

Police responded to a shots fire call at 10:46 a.m. that day at the 500 block of West College Street.

Officers saw two people fleeing the scene, police said. Both were located and detained.

SIU then sent out an second alert at 11:37 a.m. saying the police issued an all-clear notice.

Julius Kitt, 22 of Carbondale, allegedly fired a gun at the other male acquaintance near the 500 block of West College Street, police said.

No injuries were reported, but there was damage done to a nearby occupied building.

Officers have located the firearm Kitt allegedly used in the incident, and it was allegedly reported stolen, police said.

Kitt was charged with one each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a peace officer and no FOID. 

Kitt was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail. 

Nothing has been released about the other suspect and their role in the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.   

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

