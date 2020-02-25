Man arrested Thursday after breaking 2 windows at Islamic Center of Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Despite a recent act of vandalism that left broken windows and damaged security cameras, Imam Moustafa Morsy said little will change for congregants of the Islamic Center of Carbondale on Poplar Street.

“This is a material thing,” Morsy said Thursday as a congregant cleaned up the glass in the prayer hall, where he said a man had broken two windows that afternoon. He said fear will not govern their actions.

+6 A day of happiness: Southern Illinois Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Carbondale CARBONDALE — Tuesday’s 8:30 a.m. call to prayer was met robustly, with many scuttling into the Carbondale Muslim Center’s prayer hall so as no…

Lt. Mark Stearns of the Carbondale Police Department said officers responded Thursday at about 1:35 p.m. to a report of criminal damage to property at the center. He said once on the scene, officers quickly located Joseph Carl Ray White, 21, of Carbondale, and arrested him.

According to Judici, White is charged with institutional vandalism to a church, a Class 3 felony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“A person commits institutional vandalism when, by reason of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion ... of another individual or group of individuals, regardless of the existence of any other motivating factor or factors, he or she knowingly and without consent inflicts damage to (a church),” state statute says.