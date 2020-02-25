Man arrested Thursday after breaking 2 windows at Islamic Center of Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Despite a recent act of vandalism that left broken windows and damaged security cameras, Imam Moustafa Morsy said little will change for congregants of the Islamic Center of Carbondale on Poplar Street.
“This is a material thing,” Morsy said Thursday as a congregant cleaned up the glass in the prayer hall, where he said a man had broken two windows that afternoon. He said fear will not govern their actions.
Lt. Mark Stearns of the Carbondale Police Department said officers responded Thursday at about 1:35 p.m. to a report of criminal damage to property at the center. He said once on the scene, officers quickly located Joseph Carl Ray White, 21, of Carbondale, and arrested him.
According to Judici, White is charged with institutional vandalism to a church, a Class 3 felony.
“A person commits institutional vandalism when, by reason of the actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion ... of another individual or group of individuals, regardless of the existence of any other motivating factor or factors, he or she knowingly and without consent inflicts damage to (a church),” state statute says.
Morsy said he can’t help but feel the act was motivated by hate of Islam. He and his faith preach discussion over muscles, and he said he would stress this to White if he were able to speak to him. He said it is his belief that God created people differently, and even created different religions.
Morsy said he feels bad for people whose hearts are filled with hate.
“We teach peace,” he said.
Morsy expressed thanks to the swift actions by the CPD and said he was told there would be added patrols around the ICC because of the incident.
White is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 12:45 p.m. March 3. According to Judici, he has not yet entered a plea.
