Man awaits murder trial after wife found dead in Carbondale

CARBONDALE — A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man awaits a jury trial following a domestic incident in which his wife was found dead earlier this year.

Gregory Hopkins, 29, has been charged with three Class M felonies and one Class two felony following the murder of his wife, Gloria Hopkins, 26, of Carbondale.

He faces three counts of first-degree murder of varying degrees, including murder with intent to kill and murder with a strong probability of killing the other person; and one count of domestic battery, according to Judici, an online court records database.

He appeared over virtual Zoom on Tuesday in the Jackson County Courthouse for his final pretrial hearing ahead of trial in May.

During the hearing, no comments were made from Gregory Hopkins’ defense.

In an earlier court hearing on Feb. 24, he had pleaded not guilty to all his charges, according to online court records.

All Hopkins’ charges stem from the Jan. 4, 2022, incident.

Police discovered a woman — later identified as the suspect's wife — dead at 7:51 p.m. on Jan. 4 inside her home in the 110 block of East College Street following the request for a welfare check, police said.

Police later determined she was the victim of an alleged “domestic incident” with her husband, police said.

Sometime after the alleged homicide, Gregory Hopkins fled from Carbondale to Los Angeles, California, police said.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained a warrant for Gregory Hopkins’ arrest and Los Angeles police located and arrested him on Jan. 6, police said.

Following Gregory Hopkins' arrest, the Carbondale Police Department offered condolences to Gloria Hopkin's family and thanked assisting departments.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Gloria," CPD said. "The Carbondale Police Department worked closely with Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez and his staff during this investigation in order to charge and arrest Gregory Hopkins. We are grateful for the teamwork between these (all) agencies as it led to the quick apprehension of Gregory Hopkins in order to bring justice to Gloria, her family and loved ones."

The Carbondale Police Department was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles California Police Department Pacific Division and Operation West Bureau Task Force, the Gardena Police Department, the Culver City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in East St. Louis.

Hopkins is expected to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. May 16 in courtroom two. A status hearing is set for 8:15 a.m. May 23 in the same courtroom for the start of his jury trial, according to online court records.

