Man charged in connection with shots fired call, police said

CARBONDALE - A suspect has been charged after allegedly firing several gunshots at a group of people in early November, police said. 

Matthew Hamilton, 29 of Carbondale, has been identified as one of the suspects involved in a shots fired call Nov. 16, police said.

Police responded at 12:05 a.m. to the area of the 400 block of Chestnut Street in reference to a report of shots fired, according to the Carbondale Police Department.

Police learned at the scene that several gunshots had been fired at a group of nearby people.

No one was injured in the incident.

Hamilton was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29, and charged with one count of each aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a weapon, police said.

He is currently incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

618-579-4620

