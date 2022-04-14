Man charged in connection with Zeigler gun robbery

“The quick work and detailed investigation by the Ziegler Police Department and assisting agencies helped me to continue to be aggressive in continuing to remove stolen firearms from the streets of Jackson County,” Cervantez said. “This is not the county to unlawfully possess a firearm.”
The charges arise from an incident that occurred in Zeigler.
On March 24, the chief of the Zeigler Police Department responded to a burglary call at a house on North Main Street.
The previous night, someone broke into the house, cut open the gun safe and stole several firearms along with ammunition.
“Given that he was desperate and may have possessed one (or more) reported stolen handguns on his person, this represented a very real threat to the citizens of Zeigler, and it was urgent he be apprehended,” police said in a social media post on March 31.
The police then assembled an ad hoc task force, and with the help of dispatchers they were able to narrow down Rushing’s location to approximately a one-block radius of Main Street and Railroad Street.
Rushing surrendered later that day.
Rushing is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail on associated charges.
A warrant for his arrest for the Jackson County charges has been issued with a bond set in the amount of $150,000.
The following departments aided the Zeigler Police Department in the case: Franklin County State's Attorney Abby Dinn, Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez, Sesser Police Department, Christopher Police Department, Illinois State Police Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Illinois State Police District 13, Illinois State Police SWAT, Illinois Secretary of State Police, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Zeigler Fire Department, Zeigler Street Department and Central Dispatch of West Franklin County.
