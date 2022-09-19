Man charged in Marion for discharging a firearm during a fight

MARION — Officers of the Marion Police Department were dispatched to Pookie’s Beer, Burgers and Bocce at approximately 12:07 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at 109 N. Madison St. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers located witnesses who said two or three male subjects had been involved in a fight. The dispute continued onto the parking lot, resulting in a firearm being discharged.

All subjects involved in the altercation fled the scene before police arrived. Officers were able to collect evidence and multiple witness statements while at the scene.

Louis L. Gaston, a 53-year old black male, was determined to be a person of interest, relative to the discharged firearm.

Gaston later responded to the Marion Police Department, and they conducted an interview with Gaston. Upon completion of the interview Gaston was placed under arrest.

Gaston is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a felony. He is being held in Williamson County Jail, awaiting his first appearance in court.

This investigation done by the Marion Police Department is ongoing.

— Marilyn Halstead, The Southern