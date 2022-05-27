Man convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Pulaski County

MOUND CITY — A 39-year-old man was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child Thursday after a two-day jury trial in Pulaski County Court.

Jared Wade Hinman Sr. was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, both Class X felonies, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

Following an investigation by Illinois State Police, a warrant was issued for Hinman’s arrest, and he was arrested in April 2021 by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Benton, Kentucky.

This case was prosecuted by Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa C. Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda M. Lamken.

Hinman remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center awaiting sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 29 at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City. Hinman will be sentenced to a mandatory prison sentence of between 16 and 75 years.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.