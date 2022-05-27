 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pulaski County

Man convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Pulaski County

  • Updated
  • 0
Jared Hinman Sr.

Jared Hinman Sr.

 Provided

MOUND CITY — A 39-year-old man was convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child Thursday after a two-day jury trial in Pulaski County Court.

Jared Wade Hinman Sr. was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, both Class X felonies, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

Following an investigation by Illinois State Police, a warrant was issued for Hinman’s arrest, and he was arrested in April 2021 by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office in Benton, Kentucky.

This case was prosecuted by Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa C. Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda M. Lamken.

Hinman remains in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center awaiting sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 29 at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City. Hinman will be sentenced to a mandatory prison sentence of between 16 and 75 years.

People are also reading…

— The Southern

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News