Man flown to Evansville hospital after shooting in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY – A mane was injured from multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday during a Saline County shooting.

At 12:25 a.m. police received multiple calls reporting gunshots near South Land and South Hobson streets, police said.

As they were responding to the area they received another call, but this one was a female reporting that her 37-year-old friend had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim at the intersection of Barnett and Land streets. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers began life-saving measures while awaiting the Deaconess EMS to arrive.

Upon arrival, the victim was transported to Harrisburg Medical Center and then flown to an Evansville, Indiana hospital, police said.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified Tyler Farmer as a suspect in the shooting, police said.

The age and hometown of the suspect was not given by police.

At 3:22 am officers located Farmer and placed him under arrest.

Farmer was informally charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.

Formal charges are pending.

The Harrisburg Illinois Police Department was assisted by the Saline County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police and Deaconess EMS.

Farmer is being held at the Saline County Detention Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.