Man led police on car chase through Herrin, Carterville, Energy and Crainville

HERRIN - A man was arrested after leading police on a car chase through four communities.

Michael Tucker was arrested after leaving a house allegedly known for drug activity and leading officers on a car chase through Herrin, Colp, Carterville, Energy and Crainville, Herrin police said this week.

At 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 11, Herrin Streets Crime K-9 Detective J. Ehler attempted to perform a traffic stop on a Kia Soul, driven by Tucker, that had just left a known drug house.

The vehicle failed to stop and fled westbound down Herrin Road to Colp with Ehler following in pursuit, police said.

The chase continued through Colp, Carterville, Energy, Crainville and Carterville again.

While in Carterville the second time, a passenger of the vehicle bailed out of the car on Pennsylvania Street, police said.

Another officer bailed out of their patrol vehicle to pursue the passenger on foot while Ehler continued the vehicle pursuit of Tucker.

Tucker allegedly pulled into a Carterville bank near Division Street where he was arrested by Ehler and other officers.

Upon arresting Tucker, officers realized he had a warrant out for his arrest connected to a weapons offense out of Williamson County.

Upon apprehending Tucker, Ehler returned to the scene of the initial attempted stop and located an allegedly tossed firearm near the side of the road.

Tucker has been charged with one count each of disobeying a stop sign, reckless driving, aggravated unlawful use of weapons and driving while license suspended.

He was also charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing / evading.

The Williamson County, Carterville and Crainville police assisted in the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0