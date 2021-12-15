Man sentenced for child pornography possession from when he was a SIU student

JACKSON COUNTY - A Carbondale man accused of possessing hundreds of photos of child pornography while he was a SIU student was recently sentenced to seven years in prison.

Michael Nelson, 24 of Carbondale, has been sentenced on two charges of possession of child pornography, the Jackson County State’s Attorney office said.

Both are class 2 felonies.

Nelson’s sentence includes requirements that he must register as a sex offender and participate in a period of mandatory supervised release that will last from three years to natural life.

The charges against Nelson arose after the FBI received a report of suspected child pornography that had been uploaded to Dropbox, the Jackson County State’s Attorney office said.

The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, connected the account to Nelson who was an SIU student at the time.

After obtaining a search warrant, they were able to locate hundreds of images and videos of child pornography on Nelson’s computer.

Nelson was arrested towards the end of August in 2018.

He admitted to knowingly downloading and possessing the child pornography that were on his computer, the Jackson County State’s Attorney office said.

Nelson later attempted to suppress his confession during the trial; however, after a lengthy battle, the motion was denied.

Following the denial, Nelson entered open pleas of guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced on Nov. 30 of this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0