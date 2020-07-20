Man sentenced to 25 years for his part in gruesome 2017 murder of Frank Stonemark

A De Soto man has been sentenced to prison for his role in the 2017 murder and dismemberment of Frank Stonemark.
Accomplice of De Soto woman charged in husband's death said they dismembered his body with a chainsaw
A news release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Mike Carr said James Michael Deese, 54, of De Soto, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in state prison for first-degree murder. Other counts of concealment of a homicide and moving of a body were dismissed as part of a plea agreement — he pleaded guilty to the crime in 2018.
This was all contingent on his cooperation in the case against Carmen Stonemark, Frank’s wife. The release from the state’s attorney said after being interviewed by police, Deese “agreed to call and record conversations with Carmen Stonemark which led to her arrest.”
Court records allege that Carmen Stonemark colluded with Deese to murder her husband, Frank Stonemark. As previously reported in The Southern, Deese told investigators he strangled Frank Stonemark and, with the help of Carmen Stonemark, transported the body to a rural area where the two later returned to dismember Frank Stonemark’s body with a chainsaw, maul, pruning saw and a pocket knife. Deese said he cut off Frank Stomemark’s arms, legs, head and sawed his torso in two pieces.
A previous story also reported that the two went back to De Soto and burned the body parts and trash bags, Deese told officers.
According to Carr’s news release, officers never found Stonemark’s body but were able to find evidence of his death including “blood on sheetrock located in the van which Deese admitted was used to transport the body.” It said the body was disposed of on property owned by the Stonemark’s months after the murder.
Carmen Stonemark was sentenced in July 2019 for solicitation of murder and concealment of a homicidal death — she had previously pleaded guilty. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence in state prison.
