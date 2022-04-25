Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Wayne County deputy last year

WAYNE COUNTY – A life in prison awaits the man who murdered a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy in late 2021.

Ray Tate, 40 of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole on Friday, according to Judici, an online court records database.

Tate’s conviction follows the December 2021 slaying of Deputy Sean Riley while responding to a motorist assist call on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 115.

Tate faced a total of 38 different counts.

This included one Class X felony, one Class 2 felony and 36 Class M felonies, according to court records.

Tate plead not guilty to all 38 counts on Feb. 9.

However, at his sentencing hearing at 9 a.m. on Friday all but one of the charges were dismissed.

He was found guilty and sentenced for murder with intent to kill or injure, which is a Class M felony.

The incident

At about 5 a.m. on Dec. 29, Illinois State Police Criminal Division Zone 8 was requested to assist with a shooting involving an officer.

Preliminary reports indicate that Riley was dispatched for a motorist assist call on eastbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 115.

A short time later, another responding officer located Riley dead at the scene. The deputy's squad car was missing, and then located abandoned a short time later just east of the scene.

ISP said it's believed the suspect, Tate, carjacked a semi-trailer near where Riley’s squad car was located.

The driver of the semitrailer said he was held against his will and drove Tate to a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri, police said.

While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings occurred, police said.

Tate allegedly traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle, ISP said. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence in rural Carlyle.

Police say Tate committed a home invasion and took the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage at a residence in rural Clinton County.

At 1:42 p.m., ISP S.W.A.T. officers made entry into the residence and took Tate into custody without incident. The homeowner and kidnapped victim were located uninjured.

After a manhunt that lasted several hours, Tate was taken in custody and transported to the Clinton County Jail.

