Man treated for gunshot wounds after Monday shooting in Marion

A St. Louis man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after Marion Police responded to a shooting Monday.

A Tuesday news release from the Marion Police Department said officers responded at about 8:46 p.m. Monday to multiple 911 calls for shots fired. After arriving at the area near West Gent Street and South Holland Street, the release said they found Brandon Davis, 23, with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The release said Davis was treated at the scene by United Medical Response and subsequently air lifted by Marion Air Evac to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. The release said that Davis' injuries "appear to be non-life threatening."

No arrests have been made, according to the release, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

— The Southern

