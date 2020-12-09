Man wanted in connection to 2 Carbondale muggings

A 30-year-old man is wanted on an arrest warrant in connection to two Carbondale muggings in which the suspects robbed their victims after setting up sales online with their victims. A 17-year-old also was arrested in connection to one of the muggings.

According to a Wednesday news release from Carbondale Police Department, on the afternoon of Nov. 29, officers investigated a robbery in which the victims attempted to purchase an item from the suspects, whom the victims met online, in the 700 block of East College Street. Two males approached the victims, and one of them displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspects then fled on foot south into the 700 block of South Lewis Lane, police said.

Officers identified both suspects, police said. Police officers in another jurisdiction arrested one juvenile suspect, a 17-year-old from Carbondale, on an armed robbery charge. Detectives also have an arrest warrant for the second suspect, Marcus Lee Broxton, 30, of Carbondale, on an aggravated robbery charge.