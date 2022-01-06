Man who fled to L.A. is captured after wife found dead in Carbondale home

CARBONDALE – Police say they have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday in Carbondale after he allegedly fled to Los Angeles.

Gregory Hopkins, 29, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, has been charged with one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery in the case, police said.

Police say discovered a woman — later identified as Gloria Hopkins, 26, of Carbondale — dead at 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, inside her home in the 110 block of East College Street following the request for a wellness check, police said.

Police continued the homicide investigation into Hopkins’ death and determined she was the victim of an alleged “domestic incident” with her husband, police said.

Sometime after the alleged homicide, Gregory Hopkins fled from Carbondale to Los Angeles, California, police said.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office obtained a warrant for Gregory Hopkins’ arrest and Los Angeles police located and arrested Hopkins on Thursday, police said.

Gregory Hopkins is currently incarcerated in Los Angeles awaiting extradition back to Jackson County, police said.

Following Gregory Hopkins' arrest, the Carbondale Police Department offered condolences to Gloria Hopkin's family and thanked assisting departments.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Gloria," CPD said. "The Carbondale Police Department worked closely with Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez and his staff during this investigation in order to charge and arrest Gregory Hopkins. We are grateful for the teamwork between these (all) agencies as it led to the quick apprehension of Gregory Hopkins in order to bring justice to Gloria, her family and loved ones."

The Carbondale Police Department was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles California Police Department Pacific Division and Operation West Bureau Task Force, the Gardena Police Department, the Culver City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in East St. Louis.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.