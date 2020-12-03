Marion business hit by car not once — but twice — in one week

MARION — Michael Johnson said getting a call from the police at 1 a.m. is never good — but twice in a week, that is something special. Not the good kind of special.

Johnson has worked at Etcetera Fine Gifts and Gourmet in Marion for 20 years, half the business' age, and is currently the buyer for the store. The shop sells a wide variety of high-end imports and luxury gifts.

Johnson said in the wee hours of Nov. 21, a person drove a GMC Denali on Market Street directly through four lanes of traffic of East Deyoung Street to crash directly into the store’s crystal showroom. When he got there, he found thousands of dollars of imported crystal and china reduced to shards on the floor. It was an appropriate cap on an already hard year with COVID-19 restrictions reducing business.

“Nobody really wants to get up early in the morning to seeing your beautiful store that’s just in shambles,” he said of getting the early morning call. This same thought went through his mind again a week later, when on Nov. 28, around the same early morning hour, he got a call saying another driver had blown through the intersection of Market and Deyoung streets, and crashed into his store.

“This is ridiculous,” he remembered thinking.

