Marion business hit by car not once — but twice — in one week

MARION — Michael Johnson said getting a call from the police at 1 a.m. is never good — but twice in a week, that is something special. Not the good kind of special.
Johnson has worked at Etcetera Fine Gifts and Gourmet in Marion for 20 years, half the business' age, and is currently the buyer for the store. The shop sells a wide variety of high-end imports and luxury gifts.
Johnson said in the wee hours of Nov. 21, a person drove a GMC Denali on Market Street directly through four lanes of traffic of East Deyoung Street to crash directly into the store’s crystal showroom. When he got there, he found thousands of dollars of imported crystal and china reduced to shards on the floor. It was an appropriate cap on an already hard year with COVID-19 restrictions reducing business.
“Nobody really wants to get up early in the morning to seeing your beautiful store that’s just in shambles,” he said of getting the early morning call. This same thought went through his mind again a week later, when on Nov. 28, around the same early morning hour, he got a call saying another driver had blown through the intersection of Market and Deyoung streets, and crashed into his store.
“This is ridiculous,” he remembered thinking.
Support Local Journalism
He said he had already prepared paperwork for the insurance company after the first crash and even started sorting through the good and the bad china and plates when the second crash happened. He said about 80% of the store’s Waterford crystal was destroyed.
“He might as well (have) just done doughnuts,” Johnson said of seeing video of the crash. He said a person in a Jeep crashed into the store and kept backing up trying to find a way out, further pulverizing thousands of dollars of imported finery.
“It’s literally like a bull in a china shop,” he said.
Johnson said he learned everything he knows about purchasing from his late partner, Mark Alexander. He has fond memories of traveling with Alexander to markets around the country to purchase wares for the shop. Some of the pieces lost to the series of crashes were ones he purchased with Alexander before he died in 2017. He said the store is insured and will recoup its losses by and large. But the losses are worth more than that.
“We would buy stuff together so it had a lot of sentimental value,” he said, fighting back tears. “Mark would have just been heartbroken.”
According to news releases from the Marion Police Department, citations have been written in both incidents.
According to information provided by police, Zeke Fiorina, 24, of Herrin was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident resulting in a traffic crash into a building located at the intersection of North Market and DeYoung streets on Nov. 21.
Similarly, Zackery Lindsey, 27, of Herrin, has been issued citations for illegal lane usage, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of North Market and DeYoung streets on Nov. 28.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.