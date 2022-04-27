Marion church experiences theft twice in a year

MARION – For the second time in a year, a church had a vehicle component stolen from its property.

A catalytic converter was stolen off the Whiteash Free Will Baptist Church on April 19 — nearly a year after the same part was stolen the first time.

Surveillance video captured a vehicle and four people entering the church parking lot between 2 and 3 a.m., according to Senior Pastor Andy Lee.

The four men drove up in 2000 Monte Carlo and two were dropped off.

They then placed a saw underneath the van and started working on cutting the part off, Lee said.

The price of the part has gone up from $1,200 last year to $2,400.

"This time we had the camera installed, and it was staring at them," Lee said. "We kind of got a little bit of facial identity. Then the car had one of those like lights on the license plate and in the cameras, it blurred out what the actual license plate is."

The camera was something the church added after the original theft nearly a year ago.

The church had also started locking up their van since the original theft; however, they recently started renovations for food giveaways that took place where they stored the van.

Lee said he is aggravated that someone would do this, not once but twice, when the church is more than willing to help people in need.

“We would do anything to help our community," Lee said. "If somebody had a need food, clothing, anything at all. We do a lot to help our community, we have a lot of drives and we have a lot of food giveaways. So, if anybody ever needed help, we'd be more willing to help."

However, this incident is not far from the only one to happen to local churches.

"We've had several churches experience the same thing in the Marion area," Lee said. "We're just kind of tired of getting stolen from and nobody likes to be stolen from period. This is Southern Illinois. We're small-town communities when we look out for one another. We're not Chicago, we're not big cities where you have really high crime rates. You just feel kind of violated. It's sad that we have to have security cameras or have our vehicles locked up."

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

