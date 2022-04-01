Marion High School students stage walkout amid allegations against teacher

MARION – On Friday, superintendent for Marion schools confirmed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against a high school teacher found no misconduct.

"We can say that specific complaint was fully investigated and that the district found no evidence of sexual assault," Keith Oates, Superintendent for Marion Unit #2 District, told The Southern.

However, chants of "What do we want? Safety! When do we want it? Now!" could still be heard across the grounds of Marion High School as students walked out in light of the teacher being allowed to return to the classroom.

Approximately two dozen students walked out of class and protested at 10 a.m. Friday because of various allegations against the teacher, including sexual assault, homophobia, transphobia and racism, according to freshman Jaycee Patterson.

“We are at a walkout today because the school board decided to let a teacher who has many allegations against him come back into school to teach,” Patterson said.

Patterson said the teacher made high school students "uncomfortable" through his actions and inappropriate comments.

The Southern is not naming the teacher as no criminal charges have been filed and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has declined to investigate the complaint, according to Oates.

For one student, Abbigail Norris, started to feel uncomfortable and have incidents with the teacher in September.

In February, several students took specific examples of incidents to the principal, Patterson said.

According to both Norris and Patterson, the school board and DCFS looked into the situation.

The Southern reached out Friday to DCFS for confirmation that a case was opened. A representative said the agency could neither confirm nor deny that fact. A police report has not been filed, according the Marion Police Department.

The teacher was then allegedly allowed to return to school, Norris and Patterson said.

Approximately 25 minors participated in the walkout.

“I feel angry about it, because we've come to the school board about it and they didn't really do anything other than just tell us to move on,” Norris said. “We're just trying to get the message through everyone's heads. That this isn't right. This shouldn't be what students go through.”

Multiple family members of students also showed up to the walkout in support of their students, including grandfather David Barnes.

Barnes said that this is an issue of students being uncomfortable. He said he believes it is not being properly addressed.

“Just like they're saying that if (the students are) uncomfortable and they (the school) say that students come first, then that needs to be properly addressed,” Barnes said. “Obviously, it's not properly addressed. Otherwise we wouldn't have some of the kids out here doing this. I felt like I'd come out here so at least my granddaughter can see that I support her in this.”

When school officials got word of the walkout, an email was sent to parents and guardians of students, trying to persuade them not to participate, according to an email obtained by The Southern.

The email said: “We have been made aware of this possible occurrence via anonymous social media posts during the last few days. While free speech is encouraged we ask for parent/guardian cooperation regarding the potential walkout on Friday, April 1st. Unit 2 Administration asks that you discourage your student(s) from participating in the walkout due to concern for the safety and security of your student(s) and a disruption to the learning environment. As always, the expectation is for students to remain in class throughout the entire day.”

The email also said that, should a student leave the building, that would prompt a call to the parent letting them know that they had left.

The school contacted police to come to the school as a precautionary measure, according to the email.

Schools officials declined to provide further details on the matter, citing privacy for their employees and the students.

The Southern attempted to reach the teacher twice via email for comment.

The Southern also requested comment from the school on three separate occasions — twice by email and once in person during the walkout. However, the requests for comment were ultimately declined and questions were deferred to Oates.

