Marion man arrested for alleged involvement in Tuesday shooting

MARION – A Marion man was arrested for alleged involvement in a firearm incident.
On Tuesday the police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive for a shots fired call, police said.
At the scene police gathered evidence and received suspect vehicle descriptors.
The police were then able to locate a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.
The suspect had allegedly already vacated the vehicle and fled to a nearby residence, police said.
Officers located the suspect, Xander Thorne, inside a residence in the 1400 block of North Market.
Throne, 18, was arrested without incident.
A search of the residence revealed a semi-automatic firearm, police said.
Thorne was issued citations for unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a F.O.I.D. silence.
Thorne was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he is awaiting his first appearance in court.
The investigation is ongoing.
