 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Marion man arrested for alleged involvement in Tuesday shooting

  • 0

MARION – A Marion man was arrested for alleged involvement in a firearm incident.

On Tuesday the police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive for a shots fired call, police said.

At the scene police gathered evidence and received suspect vehicle descriptors.

The police were then able to locate a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect had allegedly already vacated the vehicle and fled to a nearby residence, police said.

Officers located the suspect, Xander Thorne, inside a residence in the 1400 block of North Market.

Throne, 18, was arrested without incident.

A search of the residence revealed a semi-automatic firearm, police said.

Thorne was issued citations for unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a F.O.I.D. silence.

People are also reading…

Thorne was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he is awaiting his first appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing.

— The Southern 

makayla.holder@thesouthern.com

1-618-351-5823

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dinner in the sky: Waiters wear harnesses to serve you food at this new 'floating restaurant'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News