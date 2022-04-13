Marion man arrested for alleged involvement in Tuesday shooting

MARION – A Marion man was arrested for alleged involvement in a firearm incident.

On Tuesday the police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Lincoln Drive for a shots fired call, police said.

At the scene police gathered evidence and received suspect vehicle descriptors.

The police were then able to locate a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect had allegedly already vacated the vehicle and fled to a nearby residence, police said.

Officers located the suspect, Xander Thorne, inside a residence in the 1400 block of North Market.

Throne, 18, was arrested without incident.

A search of the residence revealed a semi-automatic firearm, police said.

Thorne was issued citations for unlawful discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a F.O.I.D. silence.

Thorne was transported to the Williamson County Jail where he is awaiting his first appearance in court.

The investigation is ongoing.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.