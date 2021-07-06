Marion man arrested for Monday shooting in Carbondale

Marion police have arrested a man wanted in Carbondale in connection with a Monday shooting.

Officers responded at 3:31 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of South Birchlane Drive for a report of a gunshot victim, according to a news release from the Carbondale Police Department.

Several shots were allegedly fired by the suspect from a vehicle, and those bullets struck the victim, as well as some parked vehicles in the area, according to police. Police said the victim was transported to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect was identified as Shai A. Schauf, 27, of Marion. Schauf was an acquaintance of the alleged victim, according to police.

Schauf was located at 11:53 p.m. at his Marion residence by Marion police, authorities said. Schauf has been arrested and initially charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to Judici's online courts database.

Schauf is currently held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting a 12:45 p.m. July 20 preliminary hearing.

