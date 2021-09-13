 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion man convicted of sexually abusing a child
0 comments
breaking top story
Williamson County

Marion man convicted of sexually abusing a child

Police Line Do Not Cross
Getty Images

MARION — A 44-year-old Marion man has been convicted of sex crimes.

David Blue was convicted on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, on Friday, according to the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s office.

Blue was found guilty of committing the offenses against a child under the age of 13 after a three-day trial.

Eight witnesses testified against him, including the victim — who needed the support of the State’s Attorney’s support dog Zoey, a news release stated. 

“This was a very difficult case, as sexual assaults of children are some of the worst cases we have to handle. We hope this verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and her family," State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti said in a news release.  

Zanotti thanked the Marion Police Department for "excellent investigative work," as well as the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and DFCS for "great work in helping get this case prepared for trial."

"I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton for his exemplary work in this trial, and Zoey for always being such a calming force for our victims," Zanotti said.  

A news release said Blue had no criminal history. He will be sentenced October 18, where he faces up to sixty years in prison. He was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois childcare assistance expanded

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Kallie Cox is a general assignments reporter for The Southern with interests in political science, crime and courts, immigration, and social justice. Kallie is a SIU student and joined the newsroom staff in 2021. kallie.cox@thesouthern.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice
Crime/Courts

Mourners for SIU student Keeshanna Jackson demand justice

  • Updated

“We just got here a week ago and this done happened to my cousin. Since diapers, we been in this since diapers, graduated eighth grade together, graduated high school together, we were trying to graduate college together but y'all took her from me,” Keeshanna Jackson's cousin, Javiana Boyd, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News