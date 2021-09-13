Marion man convicted of sexually abusing a child

MARION — A 44-year-old Marion man has been convicted of sex crimes.

David Blue was convicted on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, on Friday, according to the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s office.

Blue was found guilty of committing the offenses against a child under the age of 13 after a three-day trial.

Eight witnesses testified against him, including the victim — who needed the support of the State’s Attorney’s support dog Zoey, a news release stated.

“This was a very difficult case, as sexual assaults of children are some of the worst cases we have to handle. We hope this verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and her family," State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti said in a news release.

Zanotti thanked the Marion Police Department for "excellent investigative work," as well as the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and DFCS for "great work in helping get this case prepared for trial."