Marion man convicted of sexually abusing a child

MARION — A 44-year-old Marion man has been convicted of sex crimes.
David Blue was convicted on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, class X felonies, and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony, on Friday, according to the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s office.
Blue was found guilty of committing the offenses against a child under the age of 13 after a three-day trial.
Eight witnesses testified against him, including the victim — who needed the support of the State’s Attorney’s support dog Zoey, a news release stated.
“This was a very difficult case, as sexual assaults of children are some of the worst cases we have to handle. We hope this verdict brings a sense of justice to the victim and her family," State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti said in a news release.
Zanotti thanked the Marion Police Department for "excellent investigative work," as well as the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and DFCS for "great work in helping get this case prepared for trial."
"I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Slayton for his exemplary work in this trial, and Zoey for always being such a calming force for our victims," Zanotti said.
A news release said Blue had no criminal history. He will be sentenced October 18, where he faces up to sixty years in prison. He was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing.