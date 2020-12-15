Marion man gets 18 months in federal prison for second escape from federal custody

A Marion man has had his sentence extended again after his second escape from federal custody.

A Tuesday news release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said Ray Allen Flener, 32, of Marion, has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for escaping from custody. Flener pleaded guilty to the charge in September, the release said.

According to the news release, Flener was originally charged in 2013 for making a false statement to the FBI and conveying a false threat. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced in 2014 to 48 months in prison. In 2018, he left Centerstone in Marion without returning — he had been transferred there to finish his sentence. He was arrested and sentenced to four and a half months of time served in pretrial detention.

A representative from the U.S. attorney’s office said in January, with just two months remaining on his sentence, Flener left Centerstone for the second time, leading to his second conviction for escaping from federal custody. The 18-month prison sentence imposed by the federal district court in Benton will be served consecutively to the prison sentence Flener was already serving.

— Isaac Smith

