MARION — On Monday, April 17 at approximately 12:59 a.m., an officer with the Marion Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was observed exceeding the posted speed limit in a construction zone on I-57, southbound, just north of Marion. The vehicle in question exited the interstate at Marion and finally stopped at the W. Main Street-Comfort Drive intersection.

During conversation with the driver, officers noticed a large plastic bag in the rear of the vehicle that appeared to be cannabis. Upon further investigation, officers located three large bags containing 82.9 pounds of cannabis, thirty bottles of THC Syrup, and forty Vape Pens.

The driver of the vehicle, William A. Davis 44, of Lexington, Mississippi was arrested for:

Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis > 5,000 grams, Cannabis Trafficking > 5,000 grams, Driving While License Revoked or Suspended, and Speeding in a Construction Zone. Williams was transported to the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Following the traffic stop, the Marion police posted a photo of the impounded contraband with the following caption: "If you were curious how much cannabis you can transport in your car, the amount is NOT 82 pounds."

The Marion police is also reminding the public that in order to legally transport cannabis in Illinois, the following applies:

If you are a citizen of Illinois, you are allowed to possess the following amounts of marijuana as long as you are over 21 years of age:

· Five grams of cannabis concentrate

· As many as 500 milligrams of products infused with THC

· 30 grams of cannabis flower

· Product must be in a sealed, odor proof, child proof, authorized dispensary container.

If you are not a resident of Illinois, you are allowed to hold half of those amounts in the state.