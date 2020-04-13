Marion police investigating break-in at Crown Brew Coffee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — Jared Gravatt and Josh Benitone got an unpleasant surprise when they came into the future location of Crown Brew Coffee on Monday morning. Someone broke into their new business location and took equipment and tools, they said.

“We had come upstairs to the office and were going to make coffee. Our coffee scales were not where they had been,” Gravatt said.

At first, they thought someone had probably moved the scales while working in the building. Gravatt explained that some of their employees use the space to create their art.

While looking for the scales, they began to notice other things were missing, like an air gun and drills. They checked the doors to the business. Gravatt said they all looked like someone had tampered with them trying to get inside.

“It’s really frustrating. We’re trying so hard to get open,” Gravatt said.

Some of the missing items are used in making coffee. Other items are their personal tools being used to remodel the building.

Gravatt and Benitone are in the process of moving their coffee shop from Carterville to a new location in Marion, near Tower Square. A barber shop next door has been broken into a couple of times.